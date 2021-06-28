COVID-19: India Reports 46,148 Fresh Cases, 979 Deaths

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
(Photo: PTI)
India on Monday, 28 June, reported 46,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 5,72,994, while 979 deaths were reported.
Mizoram, on Monday, reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,324 in the state. Active cases in the state stand at 4,370.
