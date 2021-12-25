COVID-19: As Chatter Around 'Delmicron' Is Grows, Here's All You Need to Know

As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to rise in India, reports from the United States and Europe have raised concern over the possibility of a new strain called 'Delmicron'.

Chatter around the new strain emerged after Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra's task force on Covid-19, was quoted by the Times of India as saying that the "twin spikes of Delta and Omicron — Delmicron — in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases."