India Sees Over 51k Fresh COVID Cases, 1,329 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

India on Friday, 25 June, reported 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total case load of India now stands at 3,01,34,445, with the death toll reaching at 3,93,310. Total recoveries in India stand at 2,91,28,267.

Meanwhile, 30,79,48,744 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.