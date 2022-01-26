COVID: 2.85 L Cases Logged; Only Fully Vaccinated People to Attend R-Day Parade

India reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last twenty-hours.

Meanwhile, the annual Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, is slated to be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.

Those attending must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.