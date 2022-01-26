COVID: 2.85 L Cases Logged; Only Fully Vaccinated People to Attend R-Day Parade

India on Monday, 24 January, witnessed a decline in the daily COVID tally with 3,06,064 new infections.
India reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last twenty-hours.
Meanwhile, the annual Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, is slated to be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.
Those attending must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with the health ministers of nine states and Union territories on Tuesday, and urged them to increase testing
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 6,570 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday – the highest single-day spike since pandemic began
In Kerala, 55,475 new COVID cases were detected on Tuesday, and the state's positivity rate touched 49.40 percent
Active case in India stand at 22,23,018 the daily positivity rate is 16.16 percent.
A total of 1,63,58,44,536 vaccines have been administered so far.
The annual Republic Day parade is slated to be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.
Those attending must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
