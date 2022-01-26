COVID: 2.85 L Cases Logged; Only Fully Vaccinated People to Attend R-Day Parade

India on Monday, 24 January, witnessed a decline in the daily COVID tally with 3,06,064 new infections. 

India reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last twenty-hours.

Meanwhile, the annual Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, is slated to be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.

Those attending must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.

  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with the health ministers of nine states and Union territories on Tuesday, and urged them to increase testing

  • Jammu and Kashmir recorded 6,570 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday – the highest single-day spike since pandemic began

  • In Kerala, 55,475 new COVID cases were detected on Tuesday, and the state's positivity rate touched 49.40 percent

India Reports 2,85,914 New COVID Cases

India reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last twenty-hours.

Active case in India stand at 22,23,018 the daily positivity rate is 16.16 percent.

A total of 1,63,58,44,536 vaccines have been administered so far.

Amid COVID-19, Full Vaccination Must to Attend Republic Day Parade

The annual Republic Day parade is slated to be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.

Those attending must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Published: 26 Jan 2022,09:23 AM IST
