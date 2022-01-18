COVID-19: India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases & 310 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 14%

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,38,018 new infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries on Tuesday, 18 January.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,36,628, while the daily positive rate is at 14.43 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.