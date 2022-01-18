COVID-19: India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases & 310 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 14%

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,38,018 new infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries on Tuesday, 18 January.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,36,628, while the daily positive rate is at 14.43 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
Delhi reported a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 12,527 new infections.
Mumbai also traced a downward curve, with 5,956 new infections.
Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the state's Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.
Former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
He shared the news of the same on his Twitter handle.
After the new ICMR testing guidelines were introduced, which do away with testing of asymptomatic persons on demand, only 44,762 tests were conducted in Delhi on Monday, the lowest since 29 November when 43,499 tests were conducted.
Delhi also reported 24 COVID deaths on Monday, taking January’s toll to 280.
Amid the third wave of the COVID pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama got its first RT-PCR testing lab.
According to news agency ANI, an official of the Health Department said on Monday, "Earlier, we had to send samples to Srinagar, and reports would come only after two days. Now, people can get their test report within a day."
