COVID: 1.79 Lakh New Cases in India; Chennai Starts Giving 'Precaution Dose'

As visuals emerge from Chennai’s vaccination centres, India begins administering ‘precaution dose’ of COVID vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

This comes amid a surge in daily cases, with India on Monday, 10 January, reporting 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Further, India has also confirmed 4,033 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.