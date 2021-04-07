Night Curfew in Punjab Till 30 April, No Political Gatherings

Thye Punjab Government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state till 30 April in the backdrop of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and the state.
The government has also banned all political gatherings in the state.
The development comes as Punjab is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The order by the Punjab governmemnt comes just a day after the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday also announced night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am.
Only essential services will be allowed to function during the curfew and no gatherings will be allowed during the curfew. All restaurants must shut down by 10 pm.
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) GD Puri on Tuesday had said that the positivity rate was 11.2 percent with 1,900 out 17,000 sample tested in the hospital found to be positive, according to IANS.
He said the hospital has admitted 170 positive patients, out of which 50 per cent belong to Punjab, 25 per cent to Chandigarh and remaining to other states.
Published: 07 Apr 2021,02:05 PM IST