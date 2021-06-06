India Reports 1.14 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths at 3.46 Lakh

India on Saturday, 5 June, reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,88,09,339. The death toll increased by 2,677 to 3,46,759.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,77,799 active cases across the country, while 2,69,84,781 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,89,232 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 6 am on 14 June with some relaxations given, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.
The Centre on Saturday defended its liberalised vaccine policy and said the media reports suggesting inequities in distribution of doses were "inaccurate and speculative in nature". It said the vaccine policy that came into effect from May 1 reduces the "operational stress" on state-run vaccination facilities.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday eased curfew-like restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 as active cases of the coronavirus disease in these districts fell below 600.
The Uttar Pradesh government said earlier in the day that the “Corona curfew” has been lifted in 75 districts of the state except in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur where the active cases of the coronavirus disease are above 600.
Delhi reported 381 fresh COVID cases on 6 June. The positivity rate in the capital has come down to 0.50% as well, which is the lowest since March 9.
After being shut for close to a month, as Delhi plans to resume its metro services, AIIMS doctor Naveet Wig cautioned that reopening of the capital should be carefully done, as it can reverse the progress made in the past few weeks.
“We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50 per cent occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said.
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was admitted to ICU of PGIMER Chandigarh on 3 June and is being treated for COVID-19. According to ANI, he is showing continuous improvement.
Published: 06 Jun 2021,09:12 AM IST