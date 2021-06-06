India Reports 1.14 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths at 3.46 Lakh

India on Saturday, 5 June, reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,88,09,339. The death toll increased by 2,677 to 3,46,759.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,77,799 active cases across the country, while 2,69,84,781 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,89,232 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 6 am on 14 June with some relaxations given, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.