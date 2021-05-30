COVID-19: India Reports 1.65 Lakh New Cases, 3460 Deaths

Continuing a downward trend, India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,77,29,247. The death toll stands at 3,22,512.
Union government announced further measures to to help families who lost the earning member due to COVID-19. The measures include giving family pension to dependents of those who lost their lives due to COVID under Employees State Insurance Corporation and an enhanced and liberalised insurance compensation.
According to the Health Ministry of India reported 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total case tally to 2,78,94,800. With 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s total death toll has reached 3,25,972.
27,17,372 doses of vaccines were administered.
Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to Twitter to announce that another consignment of AmBisome manufactured by US based Gilead Sciences has reached India.
Another consignment of AmBisome from @GileadSciences, used in Black Fungus treatment, reaches India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far. More to follow!,” he wrote.
Published: 30 May 2021,09:13 AM IST