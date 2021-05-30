COVID-19: India Reports 1.65 Lakh New Cases, 3460 Deaths

Continuing a downward trend, India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,77,29,247. The death toll stands at 3,22,512.

Union government announced further measures to to help families who lost the earning member due to COVID-19. The measures include giving family pension to dependents of those who lost their lives due to COVID under Employees State Insurance Corporation and an enhanced and liberalised insurance compensation.