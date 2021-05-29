Over 1.73 Lakh New COVID Cases in India; Total Cases Over 2.77 Cr

Continuing a downward trend, India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,77,29,247. The death toll stands at 3,22,512.

Mumbai students who have got a confirmed admission to universities abroad and require vaccines before traveling will be vaccinated on priority, the Maharashtra government said on Friday, 28 May.

Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter and said that the inoculation will take place at three centres – Rajawadi, Cooper, and Kasturba.