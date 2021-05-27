2.11 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll at 3.15 Lakh

India on Thursday, 27 May, reported 2,11,298 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,73,69,093. The death toll increased by 3,847 to 3,15,235.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,19,907 active cases across the country, while 2,46,33,951 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,83,135 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19, reported Reuters.
The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said, adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
France on Wednesday declared a mandatory quarantine period for people coming from Britain, due to the increasing prevalence there of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first detected in India.
France follows Austria, which said on Tuesday it was banning direct flights and tourist visits from Britain, and Germany, which said on Friday that anyone entering from the UK would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Published: 27 May 2021,09:55 AM IST