India Reports Over 50k New COVID Cases; Active Cases at 6.43 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 22 June, reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,00,28,709. The death toll increased by 1,358 to 3,90,660.
The active cases in the country stand at 6,43,194, while 2,89,94,855 people have been discharged so far.
There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government, according to sources.
Bharat Biotech will attend a pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin by WHO on Wednesday, 23 June, reports ANI.
Published: 23 Jun 2021,09:43 AM IST