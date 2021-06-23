India Reports Over 50k New COVID Cases; Active Cases at 6.43 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination live updates.  | (Photo: PTI)
COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination live updates.&nbsp;

India on Tuesday, 22 June, reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,00,28,709. The death toll increased by 1,358 to 3,90,660.

The active cases in the country stand at 6,43,194, while 2,89,94,855 people have been discharged so far.

  • As many as 5.52 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the State Health Department said
  • Delhi on Tuesday reported 134 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent and eight deaths

Over 40 Cases of Delta Plus in India: Sources

There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government, according to sources.

Bharat Biotech to Attend Meet for Emergency Listing of Covaxin by WHO

Bharat Biotech will attend a pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin by WHO on Wednesday, 23 June, reports ANI.

India Reports Spike of Over 50k Fresh COVID Cases

Published: 23 Jun 2021,09:43 AM IST
