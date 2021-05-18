India Reports 2.63 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 4,000 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 18 May, reported 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges, and 4,329 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,52,28,996, while the death toll is at 2,78,719.

Meanwhile, the use of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.