India Reports 60k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2k Deaths

India on Tuesday, 15 June, reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,95,70,881. The death toll increased by 2,726 to 3,77,031.
Meanwhile, COVID-19-related restrictions in West Bengal have been extended till 1 July, but various relaxations have been granted.
The Puducherry government has also eased curbs while extending the lockdown to 21 June.
According to Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,13,378 active cases across the country, while 2,82,80,472 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,17,525 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
