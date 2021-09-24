India Reports 31,382 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 318 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

On Friday, 24 September, India reported 31,382 new coronavirus cases taking the country's total case tally to 3,35,94,803. India also witnessed 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,46,368,

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry a total of 32,542 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus during the period.

As of now, there are 3,00,162 active coronavirus cases in the country. And as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the virus so far. A total of 72,20,642 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total vaccination count to 84.15 crore.

Of the 31,382 new COVID cases and 318 deaths, Kerala reported 19,682 cases and 152 deaths.