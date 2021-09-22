26,964 Fresh COVID Cases in India; Active Cases at 3,01,989, Lowest in 186 Days

India on Wednesday, 22 September, reported 26,964 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,35,31,498. The death toll increased by 383 to reach 4,45,768.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,01,989 active cases across the country, constituting 0.90 percent of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest since March 2020, the government said.

A total of 3,27,83,741 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,167 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.77 percent, the highest since March 2020.