30,256 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 295 Deaths Take Toll to 4,45,133

India on Monday, 20 September, reported 30,256 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,34,78,419. The death toll increased by 295 to reach 4,45,133.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,18,181 active cases across the country, constituting 0.95 percent of the country's total positive cases.

3,27,15,105 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,938 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has been long seeing a surge of cases, has recorded 19,653 cases and 152 deaths in the same period.