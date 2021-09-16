Over 30k Fresh COVID Cases in India; Death Toll Rises by 431 to Reach 4.43 Lakh

India on Thursday, 16 September, reported 30,570 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,33,47,325. The death toll increased by 431 to reach 4,43,928.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,42,923 active cases across the country, while 3,25,60,474 patients have been discharged so far, with 38,303 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has been long seeing a surge of cases, has recorded 17,681 cases and 208 deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, more than 76,57,17,137 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Monday, 64,51,423 doses were given.