28,591 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 4.42 Lakh

India on Sunday, 12 September, reported 28,591 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,32,36,921. The death toll increased by 338 to reach 4,42,655.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,84,921 active cases across the country, while 3,24,09,345 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,848 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala has recorded 20,487 cases and 181 deaths since Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 73,82,07,378 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Saturday, 72,86,883 doses were given.