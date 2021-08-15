India Reports 36,083 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 493 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Kashmir, and Rajasthan have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the country stands at 54,38,46,290 including the 73,50,553 vaccinated on Saturday. With low foot fall for vaccination, private hospitals are seeking approval from the central government to allow door-to-door vaccination, which can help in expanding the number of people get the vaccine shots.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the testing capacity has been ramped up and almost 49.36 crore tests have been conducted in total. It also mentioned that the national recovery rate is currently at 97.46 percent.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, saying that India takes pride in having the world's largest COVID vaccination drive programme. He also lauded the doctors, nurses, and the manufacturers involved in the vaccine manufacturing in the country.

During the Independence Day address at the Red Fort, PM Modi noted that the creation of digital platform CoWin was attracting the attention of the world.