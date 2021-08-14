Decline in COVID Cases Slow, 38,667 Fresh Cases Reported in India

Representative image of a health worker collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests at City Railway station, Majestic, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru.
(Photo: IANS)
India reported 38,667 COVID-19 cases on 14 August, 3.6 percent lower than the number of cases reported on Friday, 13 August.
The decline in coronavirus cases in the country has been slow so far, particularly in August after the surge in the last week of July.
The overall case tally is 3,21,56,493, and India's death toll has risen to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has declined to 3,87,673.
With 20,452 fresh cases, Kerala leads with the most number of COVID cases in a single day. The state also reported 114 deaths, the maximum number of cases in any state after Maharashtra.
The Kerala government plans to carry out extensive vaccination drives for the next three days and focus on containment zones with high positivity rate.
Tamil Nadu reported 1,933 Covid cases, 1,746 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 1,669 in Karnataka and 427 in Telangana.
As many as 66 people have been infected with the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far.
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have not reported any COVID-related deaths. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported 25 COVID cases and two deaths. Assam reported 763 COVID cases and 20 deaths, Mizoram with 524 cases, Manipur with 522 and Meghalaya with 384 cases.
As many as 63,80,937 vaccines doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. Around 2.6 lakh people – 0.048 percent of the more than 53.14 crore vaccine doses administered so far – have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting at least one dose of a vaccine.
Published: undefined