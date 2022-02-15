Over 27k Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh

Nearly 95 percent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said, as per a PTI report.

The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.

Citing results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city, the BMC said out of the total 190 samples which were tested, 180 (94.74 percent) were found infected with Omicron, and the remaining samples with the Delta variant and other strains of coronavirus.