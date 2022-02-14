Over 34K Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh

Over 70 percent of the adolescents between the 15 to 18 age bracket have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As per the government's CoWIN portal, a total of 6,69,85,609 youngsters of this age group have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.

As per the ministry report on Sunday morning, a total of 5,20,32,858 first vaccine doses and 1,47,92,245 second doses have been administered so far among the adolescents of 15 to 18 age bracket.