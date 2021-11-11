India Reports 13,091 Fresh COVID Cases, 340 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Thursday, 11 November, reported 13,091 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,44,01,670. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 340 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,62,189.

India's active caseload stands at 1,38,556, which is the lowest in the past 266 days. A total of 13,878 COVID patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,38,00,925.

Currently, the country's recovery rate is at 98.25 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India has so far administered 110.23 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.