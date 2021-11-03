India Reports 11,903 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 252 Days

India on Wednesday, 3 November reported 11,903 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,08,140. A total of 311 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,59,191.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, India currently has a total of 1,51,209 active cases, which is the lowest in 252 days.

As many as 14,159 COVID patients recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,36,97,740.

The country's recovery rate is at 98.22 percent.

India has so far administered 107.29 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.