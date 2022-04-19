With 501 New Cases, Delhi Sees COVID-19 Positivity Rate Near 8 Percent

Delhi on Monday, 18 April, reported 501 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours against 517 the previous day, but no death for the second consecutive day, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate in the city has jumped to 7.72 percent from 4.21 percent reported on Sunday.

While the cumulative caseload has risen to 18,69,051, the death toll continues to be at 26,160. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the capital city stands at 1.4 percent, as per the bulletin.

With 290 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,162. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 1,188, with the number of active cases in the city surging to 1,729.