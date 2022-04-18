At 2,183, India’s New COVID-19 Cases Nearly Double in 24 Hours; Deaths Surge

In a span of 24 hours, India's new COVID-19 cases have risen to 2,183 cases on Monday, 18 April, which is nearly double from 1,150 reported the previous day. Image used for representation only
India's new COVID-19 cases rose to 2,183 on Monday, 18 April, nearly double from 1,150 cases reported the previous day.
However, the fresh COVID-19 deaths also include a backlog of 62 deaths from Kerala. India had reported only four deaths on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.
The active caseload has also risen to 11,542, which is 0.03 percent of the country's total positive cases.
A total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,10,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,440 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.21 crore cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 percent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise at 0.83 percent.
Over 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.
More than 20.53 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.