72,049 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 67 Lakh 

India on Wednesday, 7 October, reported 72,049 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 67,57,132. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 986 to 1,04,555.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,07,883 active cases across the country, while 57,44,693 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
As many as 11,99,857 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested in India to 8,22,71,654, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
Published: 07 Oct 2020,09:37 AM IST