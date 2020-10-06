COVID Level-1 Facilities to Be Closed in Punjab as Occupancy Drops

US President Donald Trump left the hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19 and boarded a helicopter to return to a White House hit by a wave of infections, reported, Reuters. Trump, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19 for three days, intends to participate in the next presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said, according to Reuters.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.