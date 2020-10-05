India’s COVID Tally Crosses 66 Lakh Mark, 74k New Cases in 24 Hrs

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry, on Monday 5 Occtober, according to ANI. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths
A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday, reported ANI, citing Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organization by nearly six times, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday, 5 October, according to ANI.
Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average, reported ANI, citing Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Published: 05 Oct 2020,08:10 AM IST