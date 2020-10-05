India’s COVID Tally Crosses 66 Lakh Mark, 74k New Cases in 24 Hrs


The Quint
Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry, on Monday 5 Occtober, according to ANI. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths

  • India exceeds WHO advised140 tests per day per million population by nearly six times.
  • Several states/UTs ave demonstrated better performance than the national average, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total of 7,99,82,394 Samples Tested for COVID-19 Upto 4 Oct

A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday, reported ANI, citing Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Published: 05 Oct 2020,08:10 AM IST