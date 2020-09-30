India’s COVID Tally Over 62 Lakh With Spike of 80,472 New Cases

India’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday, 30 September, crossed the 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 62,25,764 including 97,497 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,40,441 active cases across the country, while 51,87,826 patients have been discharged.

The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of one million on Tuesday, with India having the third-highest number of fatalities.