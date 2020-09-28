82,170 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 60 Lakh

India on Monday, 28 September, reported 82,170 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 60,74,703. The death toll increased by 1,039 to 95,542.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,62,640 active cases across the country, while 50,16,520 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
India on Monday reported 82,170 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 60,74,703. The death toll increased by 1,039 to 95,542.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,62,640 active cases across the country, while 50,16,520 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
India’s total recoveries have crossed the 50 lakh-mark, with the last 10 lakh recoveries being added in 11 days, the Health Ministry has pointed out on Monday.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 28 Sep 2020,09:49 AM IST