COVID-19: India’s Tally Crosses 59 Lakh With Spike of 85,362 Cases

India on Saturday, 26 September, reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,03,933. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 93,379.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,60,969 active cases in the country, while 48,49,584 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
The World Health Organization on Friday warned that the global toll from the coronavirus could hit two million before an effective vaccine against the virus is widely available. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies head, said the figure could actually be higher without relentless global action to combat the disease.
“One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that, before we start considering a second million,” Ryan told a virtual news conference, when asked if it was unthinkable that two million people could die in the pandemic.
A single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results published on Friday, Reuters reported.
The vaccine, called Ad26.COV2.S, was equally well-tolerated at two different doses, the results showed. A single shot, versus a rival two-dose approach being tested by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N, could simplify distribution of the vaccine.
Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID19, and asked all those who came in contact with him in the last seven days to get tested.
The Tripura government has announced the reopening of schools in the state for students of classes 11 and 12 from 5 October, reported PTI.
Published: 26 Sep 2020,08:40 AM IST