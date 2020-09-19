Global COVID-19 Cases Top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, India reported 96,424 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its tally to 52,14,678 on Friday. The death toll increased by 1,174 to 84,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).
India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,214,677, while the country's death toll soared to 84,372.
