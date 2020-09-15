Spike of Over 83K Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 49 Lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 14 September, said that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is the lowest in the world and the concern should be the number of deaths due to the virus and not the number of cases. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday, with the country recording the highest fatalities in the world over the past fortnight.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 14 September

The COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday

According to Johns Hopkins’ data, global COVID-19 cases have crossed 28.8 million

Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese Vaccine May Be Ready for Public in November: Official

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, according to Reuters. China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July.

Andhra Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Andhra state minister for Tourism, Avanthi Srinivas Rao on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister's office, in a press release, stated that Avanthi and his son Sai Sandeep, both were diagnosed to have COVID-19.

India Records Spike of Over 83K Cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data showed on Tuesday.

Kalyan Singh Tests Positive, Hospitalised

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, IANS reported. Also a former Governor of Rajasthan, the 88-year-old was admitted to the Rajdhani Corona Hospital in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) late Monday. He has been complaining of fever, dry cough and breathlessness for the past two days.

ICMR on COVID Testing

The ICMR said on Tuesday that 5,83,12,273 samples have been tested up to 14 September for COVID-19, of which 10,72,845 were tested yesterday.

BMC to Roll Out Campaign to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Starting Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, as part of the government’s statewide outreach programme to check the health status of over 26 lakh families in Mumbai to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 14 September, tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, on Monday, Sisodia shared that he got himself tested after getting a mild fever. Further, Sisodia wrote: “I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work.”

Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to be Treated on Par With Ambulances in Maharashtra

Vehicles carrying oxygen for coronavirus patients will be treated on par with the ambulance service for the next one year, reported NDTV, citing the Maharashtra government. According to the report, a severe oxygen crisis has been reported from several states, including Maharashtra. Doctors have said they are getting only 60 percent of the oxygen needed, leading to more deaths in rural areas.