Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive   

Meanwhile, India on Monday, reported 92,071 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 48,46,427, including 9,86,598 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,136 to 79,722, data from the Union Health Ministry said.



Three MLAs of Delhi Assembly Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Rav and 17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, also tested positive for the virus. Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.

The Delhi government has permitted gyms and yoga centres to reopen from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital



With the Delhi Metro resuming services on its Airport Express Line on Saturday, all its lines are now operational

Case Filed Against BJP Leader Buddha Srikanth For Defying COVID Rules

Police have filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where the entry has been restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gyms, Yoga Institutes to Reopen From Today in Delhi

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will reopen from today in Delhi, the state government announced today, even as coronavirus cases in the national capital are on a steep rise. "Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect," the order by the Delhi government read.

Americans Could Get Vaccine Before Year-end: Pfizer CEO

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said it was working towards the possibility of having to make its coronavirus vaccine available in the American market before the current year was out, The Indian Express reported, quoting an interview to CBS. Pfizer’s candidate, being developed in partnership with German company BioNTech, is one of the frontrunners in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine, and is currently undergoing phase-3 trials in the United States.

Kolkata Metro Resumes Services

The Kolkata Metro has resumed its services today.

Over 92,000 New COVID-19 Cases in India

India on Monday, 14 September, reported 92,071 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 48,46,427, including 9,86,598 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,136 to 79,722, data from the Union Health Ministry said.

Trump Claims PM Modi Praised Him Over COVID-19 Efforts

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for doing a great job in coronavirus testing. “By far, we’ve tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is second (in coronavirus testing after the US). We’re 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you’ve done with testing,” Trump said at an election rally in Reno, Nevada.

India's COVID Recovery Rate Rises to 78%: Health Ministry

India’s Health Ministry on Monday said that 77,512 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,80,107 and the recovery rate to 78 percent. More than 60 percent of active cases are concentrated in five States - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, data from the ministry shows.

4,198 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha

4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 3,363 recoveries and 11 deaths have been reported in Odisha on 13 September. The total number of cases stands now at 1,55,005, including 1,18,642 recoveries, 35,673 active cases and 637 deaths, the State Health Department, Government of Odisha said on Monday.

Former Chhattisgarh Minister Chanesh Ram Rathiya Dies Of COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Chanesh Ram Rathiya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Raigarh early this morning, a health official said, according to PTI. He was 78. "Chanesh Rathiya, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. He died at around 1 am," Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr SN Keshari said.

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 28.8 Million: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and 15 Other MPs Test COVID-19 Positive

17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for COVID-19.

Deepak Kochhar Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Deepak Kochhar, arrested in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon Case, tests positive for COVID-19. He is admitted at AIIMS, Delhi.

Haryana CM Recovers from COVID-19, Urges People to Follow Safety Norms

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recovers from COVID-19, returns to state capital Chandigarh and urges people to religiously follow guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe, reported PTI

3229 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi

3229 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, 14 September. 3374 were reported to have been recovered, discharge or migrated. 26 deaths were also reported.

5,208 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Fatalities Reported in UP

UP recorded 62 more COVID1-9 fatalities, 5,208 new cases, on Monday, 14 September, bringing death toll to 4,491 and infection tally to 3,17,195 in state; number of active cases now 67,287, reported PTI, citing officials.

Three Delhi Assembly MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19

Three MLAs of Delhi Assembly - Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi - have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff of the Legislative Assembly have also been found positive for the disease, reported ANI.

ICMR Tests 2500+ Samples of MPs and Officials on War Footing

ICMR has carried out testing of 2500+ samples of Members of Parliament and other officials on war footing over the weekend in service of the nation, reported ANI, quoting Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Be Concerned About the No of COVID-19 Deaths, Not Infections: Delhi CM

Concern should be number of deaths due to COVID-19 and not the number of cases, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, according to PTI.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 14 September, tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, on Monday, Sisodia shared that he got himself tested after getting a mild fever. Further, Sisodia wrote: “I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work.”

Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to be Treated on Par With Ambulances in Maharashtra

Vehicles carrying oxygen for Coronavirus patients will be treated on par with the ambulance service for the next one year, reported NDTV, citing the Maharashtra government.



According to NDTV, a severe oxygen crisis has been reported from several states, including Maharashtra. Doctors have said they are getting only 60 per cent of the oxygen needed, leading to more deaths in rural areas.

“The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares that the vehicles permitted for carrying oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with ambulance for a period of one year during such disaster and thereby treating such vehicles as the vehicle on emergency and disaster management duties.” Maharashtra Government order, according to NDTV.