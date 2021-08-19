India Reports 36,401 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 530 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India reported 36,401 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 19 August, 3.4 percent higher than the number of cases reported on Wednesday, 18 August.

The total death toll has risen to 4,33,049 with 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

Out of the 530 fatalities, Kerala and Maharashtra alone reported 179 and 158 deaths respectively.