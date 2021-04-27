COVID-19 Surge: Australia Bans Flights From India Till 15 May

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Australia has banned passenger flights from India until 15 May. India on Tuesday, 27 April, reported 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,771 COVID fatalities and 2,51,827 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,76,36,307 with 28,82,204 active patients and 1,97,894 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,45,56,209.

A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier on Tuesday.