COVID-19 Surge: Australia Bans Flights From India Till 15 May

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Australia has banned passenger flights from India until 15 May. India on Tuesday, 27 April, reported 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.
As many as 2,771 COVID fatalities and 2,51,827 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,76,36,307 with 28,82,204 active patients and 1,97,894 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,45,56,209.
A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier on Tuesday.
To address shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Union Government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states, the Centre said on Tuesday.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The official asserted that they are in a “better situation” as compared to "the last few days" when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to a severe shortage of life-saving gas.
The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of life-saving gas has reached the national capital, officials said, according to PTI.
Published: 27 Apr 2021,09:50 AM IST