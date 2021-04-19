COVID-19: 2.73 Lakh New Cases; Hong Kong Bans Flights from India

India on Monday, 19 April, reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,50,61,919 with 19,29,329 active cases and 1,78,769 deaths.

While the Centre and the states are tackling the rising pressure of the ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong has announced that it will ban flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines for 14 days starting 20 April, the country said in a statement on Sunday.

With close to 2.7 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India is grappling with a crumbling health infrastructure, as most states turn to the central government for help.

With the Kumbh Mela under the radar amid the surge, several states have imposed test and quarantine rules for Kumbh attendees returning to home states.