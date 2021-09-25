India Reports 29,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

On Saturday, 25 September, India logged in 29,616 new coronavirus cases, 5.6 percent more than the number of cases reported on Friday. The country also reported 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,46,658 in the country.

The recovery rate stands at 97.78 percent, which is the highest since March 2020. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs data, 28,046 recoveries were reported on Saturday, leading to the total number of recoveries in India to 3,28,76,319.