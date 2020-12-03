With Over 35K Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Crosses 95 Lakh

The Quint A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, 13 November. Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI) COVID-19

India on Thursday, 3 December, reported 35,551 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 95,34,965. The death toll increased by 526 to 1,38,648. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,22,943 active cases across the country, while 89,73,373 patients have been discharged.