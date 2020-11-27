With Over 43K New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 93,09,788

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 492 to 1,35,715.

India on Friday, 27 November, reported 43,082 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 93,09,788. The death toll increased by 492 to 1,35,715. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,55,555 active cases across the country, while 87,18,517 patients have been discharged.