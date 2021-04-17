COVID-19: PM Modi Says Kumbh Mela Should Now Only be Symbolic

As COVID cases continue to surge across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 17 April, said that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri over the telephone and requested that the ongoing Kumbh Mela be only symbolic now. This comes after shahi snans have already taken place amid a health crisis.

Meanwhile, Delhi is under weekend restrictions beginning Friday night. For those engaged in essential services or goods and personal emergencies etc as per DDMA orders, movement passes are being issued.

Maharashtra and Delhi, with 63,729 and 19,486 infections respectively, on Friday, reported their biggest-ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases.