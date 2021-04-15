With Over 2 L Fresh COVID Cases, India Reports Biggest 1-Day Spike

On Thursday, 15 April, India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,40,74,564, as the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.

As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,71,877 active cases in the country, while 1,24,29,564 patients have been discharged so far.

More than 31.39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Wednesday in India, taking the vaccination tally to more than 11.43 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government's 15-day statewide restrictions came into effect from 8 pm Wednesday, with Section 144 imposed across the state.