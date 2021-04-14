Congress Candidate for Odisha Bypoll Ajit Mangaraj Dies of COVID

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior Congress leaders also condoled Mangaraj’s death. Patnaik had earlier called up Mangaraj's family to enquire about his health on Monday.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha himself, visited the hospital and expressed his grief saying, “He was infected with COVID and passed away today. I pray to the Lord to give peace to his soul and strength to his family members,” reported Outlook India.