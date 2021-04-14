Akhilesh Yadav Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes Into Isolation

Haridwar has been seeing a huge number of COVID cases in the last few days as devotees throng the ghats amid the Kumbh Mela. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand's Haridwar reported 594 fresh COVID cases, while on Monday, 408 cases had been registered, reported NDTV.

Despite the country’s struggling situation with the COVID-19 surge, as many as 35 lakh people took ‘snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area on Monday, according to official estimates. The ‘snan’ went on till 9 pm.

The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu pilgrimage held every 12 years at river ford sites along the Ganges river in India.

(With inputs from IANS.)