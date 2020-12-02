Community Service as Penalty for Not Wearing Mask, Says Gujarat HC

The high court has reportedly directed the state government to issue a notification in this regard.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, 2 December, directed the state’s government to impose non-medical community service at COVID-19 care centres for violators of face mask norms, reported Bar & Bench.

According to ANI, the high court has directed the state government to issue a notification in this regard.

The Indian Express reported that the court said that this should be implemented for all violators without discrimination and that service should be non-medical in nature, including activities such as cleaning, housekeeping and assisting with cooking etc.

(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI and Bar & Bench.)