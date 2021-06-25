Chinese Scientists Deleted Over 200 Early COVID Sequences: Report 

Over 200 genetic sequences obtained from some of the earliest samples of COVID-19 in China were deleted from an American database within three months, following a request from the same Chinese researchers who had uploaded them in the first place, say multiple reports on the contentious matter.

However, a researcher in Seattle, US, has been able to recover 13 of these samples from Google drive – the analysis of which, with other genetic information available, suggests 'a variety of coronaviruses may have been circulating in Wuhan before the initial outbreaks linked to animal and seafood markets in December 2019,' reports The New York Times.