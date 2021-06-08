Free Jabs, On-Site Registration: Govt’s Guidelines for New Policy

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the change in the vaccine policy on Monday, 7 June, thereby completely centralising the process of procurement of doses from 21 June, the Centre on Tuesday released the revised guidelines for the same.

According to the new guidelines, 75 percent of the doses manufactured will be procured by the Centre and will be given to the states for free. They will be administered to all above 18 years of age for free.

The remaining 25 percent of the doses can be sold to private hospitals, which can administer those doses to the citizens at a price, with an additional service charge of not more than Rs 150.

Here are some key highlights of the revised guidelines: