Centre Books 30 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Shots From Biological E

The Government of India has negotiated a deal with Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E for the purchase of 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, 3 June.
The vaccine being developed by Biological E is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in a few months.
"These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to M/s Biological E," the press release stated.
The proposal of M/s Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).
"This has been undertaken as part of Government of India's ‘Mission COVID Suraksha - the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ which was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0," the ministry's statement added.
The Centre's deal with Biological E comes at a time when the country is reeling from a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, three vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V – have been approved for use in India.
The government is now anticipating a speedy launch of Sputnik Light, Russia’s single-dose vaccine, for use in India. Stakeholders have been told to ensure fast-track the approval procedures for the Russian vaccine.
